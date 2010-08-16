Dotchev quits CSKA Sofia after poor start
By app
SOFIA - Pavel Dotchev quit as CSKA Sofia coach on Monday after a poor start to the Bulgarian league season.
The 31-times champions are fourth from bottom after three games. They lost their first two home matches and then drew 2-2 on Saturday at Vidima-Rakovski who finished with nine men.
"There were many difficulties and obstacles," former Bulgaria defender Dotchev told reporters. "I didn't have support in my work but I'm leaving with my head held high."
Dotchev only took charge in May.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.