Dotchev quits CSKA Sofia after poor start

The 31-times champions are fourth from bottom after three games. They lost their first two home matches and then drew 2-2 on Saturday at Vidima-Rakovski who finished with nine men.

"There were many difficulties and obstacles," former Bulgaria defender Dotchev told reporters. "I didn't have support in my work but I'm leaving with my head held high."

Dotchev only took charge in May.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums