Doyle expects quick recovery from horror injury

Republic of Ireland striker Kevin Doyle expects to resume light training "in a few weeks" despite suffering a sickening injury in his country's 1-0 home win over Switzerland on Friday.

The Colorado Rapids forward was making his first international appearance since October 2014 as part of a late bid to make Martin O'Neill's Euro 2016 squad.

But the former Reading man's comeback turned sour after a 21st-minute challenge with Swiss center back Timm Klose left him with a deep gash above his left ankle.

Doyle posted pictures of horrific wound to his Twitter account on Friday but, after O'Neill confirmed there was no break suffered, he posted an upbeat assessment.

"Thanks to the plastic surgeons at the Mater Hospital, leg looks brand new," he tweeted. "No serious damage, back jogging in a few weeks. [Thanks] for all the messages."

Ireland returns to Dublin's Aviva Stadium to face Slovakia on Tuesday.