Doyle rules out possible Reading return

The Republic of Ireland international left the Royals for Wolves in 2009, but suffered relegation to the Championship this term after a disappointing campaign.

McDermott was influential in bringing the 28-year-old to Reading in 2005, when the now manager scouted him during his time with Cork City.

However, Doyle has ruled out a possible return to the Madejski Stadium following speculation linking him with a move back to the Premier League outfit.

"I don't think, personally, you should ever go back. Everyone says it's never the same," he told Sky Sports.

"My four years was brilliant and I wouldn't like to ruin that. Not that I've had the option, by the way. I've not spoken to Brian, just to wish him all the best.

"They've had brilliant success the last two years and they've come up this year.

"They've [got] enough strikers and players. Not that they're trying to, but they don't need me to do what they do. They'll be fine and I'm sure they'll do well next year."