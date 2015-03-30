Draxler and Choupo-Moting back in training

Draxler has not featured since tearing a hamstring in a Bundesliga clash with Augsburg in October, an injury which required surgery.

Choupo-Moting missed the 1-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen on March 21 with a calf problem, and joined Draxler in Monday's session.

"Welcome back! Eric Maxim #ChoupoMoting & Julian #Draxler took part in the majority of today's team training session!" a tweet from the club's official account read.

Schalke travel to Augsburg on Sunday as they continue their challenge for a top-four finish and UEFA Champions League qualification.