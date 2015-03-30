Draxler and Choupo-Moting back in training
Julian Draxler and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting have returned to training with Schalke as they continue their recovery from respective injuries.
Draxler has not featured since tearing a hamstring in a Bundesliga clash with Augsburg in October, an injury which required surgery.
Choupo-Moting missed the 1-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen on March 21 with a calf problem, and joined Draxler in Monday's session.
"Welcome back! Eric Maxim #ChoupoMoting & Julian #Draxler took part in the majority of today's team training session!" a tweet from the club's official account read.
Schalke travel to Augsburg on Sunday as they continue their challenge for a top-four finish and UEFA Champions League qualification.
