Drogba doubtful for season opener
By app
LONDON - Chelsea striker Didier Drogba is set to miss next month's Community Shield clash with Manchester United and their Premier League opener after undergoing groin surgery which will rule him out for three weeks.
The Ivory Coast international, who was troubled by the groin problem during Chelsea's Premier League and FA Cup double-winning campaign last season, successfully had "minimal invasive surgery" on Friday, the club said on their website on Saturday.
The 32-year-old is expected to return to full training in three weeks meaning he will miss the August 8 Wembley clash with United and possibly the beginning of their league title defence at home to West Bromwich Albion on August 14.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.