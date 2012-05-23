Drogba talks with Shanghai continuing

The Ivory Coast international confirmed on Tuesday that he is to leave the club once his contract expires next month, ending his eight-year association with the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Drogba, 34, admitted that calling time on his Blues career came at the perfect time after Chelsea secured their first Champions League trophy against Bayern in Munich, where the former Marseille star rolled in the decisive penalty in the shootout success.

The powerful front-man is widely reported to be joining Shenhua and former Blues team-mate Nicolas Anelka, and the Chinese Super League side have confirmed that discussions are ongoing.

"As of now, Shenhua's negotiations with Drogba are continuing just as planned," the club's owner Zhu Jun told the Oriental Sports Daily.