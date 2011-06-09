Dudek hoping to play on in Spain
Former Liverpool goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek has stated his desire to prolong his career, but insists his priority is to remain in Spain.
The 38-year-old stopper - a hero of the Anfield club's Champions League final penalty shoot-out victory of 2005 - recently left Real Madrid having arrived in the Spanish capital in 2007.
During that four-year period at the Bernabeu he has largely acted as understudy to Madrid and Spain No.1 Iker Casillas, making just a dozen appearances.
Yet the former Poland international is keen to continue playing, telling Marca; "I have not thought about hanging up my boots yet. My family is very happy in Spain and in Madrid. My son has a girlfriend, so my priority is to stay in football without changing country.
"I have offers from Spain, Turkey and England. What is clear is that wherever I go, I will go there to play. Although I have been happy at Real Madrid and I consider it my home, it is now time to play again."
The Pole has been linked with a move to MLS side Seattle Sounders in recent weeks, with their current keeper Kasey Keller poised to retire at the end of the current season.
