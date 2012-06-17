Duff to captain Ireland on 100th outing

"There have probably been more lows than highs," joked Duff who will take the armband from Robbie Keane for the night. "It's a proud moment but I'd take three points ahead of 100 caps."

Ireland have already been eliminated after losing to Croatia and Spain in their first two Group C matches.

"It's a way for all of us to display our gratitude to Damien who is not only an excellent footballer but a role model and an example for the future generation," said Trapattoni.