Duffy on course for full recovery
By app
LONDON - Everton defender Shane Duffy is expected to make a full recovery after life-saving surgery to his liver and could play again in three to four months, the Premier League club said on Monday.
The 18-year-old needed an emergency operation to repair a damaged artery after being injured while playing a practice match for Ireland in Dublin last Friday.
"It will be three months before he can do any sort of physical activity," Everton academy doctor John Thomas, who visited the player in Dublin, told the club website.
