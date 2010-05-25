Dunne would welcome Ireland addition

Dunne himself made the move from Eastlands to Villa Park last summer and has revealed he would be happy to see his fellow Republic of Ireland international join him following a disappointing season with the Blues.

The 23-year-old excelled in 2008/09 scoring 13 goals in 50 games in all competitions, but struggled to shine last term, netting just three times for Roberto Mancini's side.

Dunne, speaking in Kilinarden on Tuesday where he launched the Football Association of Ireland's Goal to Work programme, said: "He had a bit of a stop and start season last year after the previous season, when he was unbelievable.

"I think Stephen would say himself that he wants to get more games and play more regularly, and if that's not at Manchester City, he would be more than welcome at Villa.

"Everyone in the Premier League knows on his day how good he can be, and he would be a great addition to any side."

By Owen Edwards

