Dutch court to rule on Ajax-Van Gaal saga
By app
A court will rule on February 7 over the controversial naming of former coach Louis van Gaal as an Ajax Amsterdam director.
Van Gaal was named as a director by four members of the board of commissioners, including Edgar Davids, last November but the decision was taken behind the back of Johan Cruyff who legally challenged the decision.
Commissioner Cruyff was joined by a dozen youth coaches including Dennis Bergkamp, Jaap Stam, Ronald de Boer and Wim Jonk in his protest and the appointment of European Cup-winning manager Van Gaal was suspended pending a court verdict.
An appeal hearing on Wednesday was told that the ruling will be made three days before a shareholders meeting where the commissioners will come under scrutiny.
