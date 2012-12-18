Dutch Cup holders PSV cruise into quarters

Stanislav Manolev's long-range strike after four minutes set PSV Eindhoven on their way and they effectively had the game secured before half-time after Matavz scored from a rebound and then added another with a well-executed lob from Kevin Strootman's pass.

Damiano Schet missed a penalty for third-tier Rijnsburgse and in a lacklustre second half Strootman hit a fourth for PSV.

Despite the ease of victory, coach Dick Advocaat was not overly impressed.

"I used this match to see some young players in my squad but that was not very satisfying," said Advocaat.

"It is clear that this squad is not at full strength and that we need to get some reinforcements during the winter break."

AZ Alkmaar overcame a second-half fightback to beat second division side Dordrecht 4-2 and reach the last eight, with second-tier Den Bosch also progressing after a 1-0 victory over Cambuur Leeuwarden.

Dirk Marcelis, Jozy Altidore and Viktor Elm scored before the break for Alkmaar, but they were made to sweat after Moussa Kalisse and Lars Veldwijk replied. Ruud Boymans sealed the win from close range in the final minute.