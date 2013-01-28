Dutch midfielder Fer on way to Everton

The two teams had settled on a fee but the 23-year-old had still to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical, Everton announced on their website.

Fer, who began his career at Feyenoord, has made two full appearances for his country.

Everton, fifth in the table, entertain eighth-placed West Bromwich Albion in the league on Wednesday.

Twente are second in the Dutch top flight, one point behind PSV Eindhoven.