Dutch squad for Brazil and Uruguay friendlies
By app
ROTTERDAM - Netherlands coach Bert van Marwijk named the following 23-man squad on Monday for the international friendlies against Brazil on June 4 and Uruguay four days later:
Goalkeepers: Michel Vorm (Utrecht), Tim Krul (Newcastle United), Jasper Cillessen (NEC Nijmegen).
Defenders: Khalid Boulahrouz (VFB Stuttgart), Edson Braafheid (Hoffenheim), Jeffrey Bruma (Leicester City), John Heitinga (Everton), Joris Mathijsen (SV Hamburg), Erik Pieters (PSV Eindhoven), Gregory van der Wiel (Ajax Amsterdam).
Midfielders: Ibrahim Afellay (Barcelona), Nigel de Jong (Manchester City), Hedwiges Maduro (Valencia), Stijn Schaars (AZ Alkmaar), Wesley Sneijder (Inter Milan), Kevin Strootman (Utrecht), Demy de Zeeuw (Ajax Amsterdam).
Forwards: Eljero Elia (SV Hamburg), Luuk de Jong (Twente Enschede), Dirk Kuyt (Liverpool), Robin van Persie (Arsenal), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich), Klaas Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04).
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.