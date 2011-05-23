Trending

Dutch squad for Brazil and Uruguay friendlies

ROTTERDAM - Netherlands coach Bert van Marwijk named the following 23-man squad on Monday for the international friendlies against Brazil on June 4 and Uruguay four days later:

Goalkeepers: Michel Vorm (Utrecht), Tim Krul (Newcastle United), Jasper Cillessen (NEC Nijmegen).

Defenders: Khalid Boulahrouz (VFB Stuttgart), Edson Braafheid (Hoffenheim), Jeffrey Bruma (Leicester City), John Heitinga (Everton), Joris Mathijsen (SV Hamburg), Erik Pieters (PSV Eindhoven), Gregory van der Wiel (Ajax Amsterdam).

Midfielders: Ibrahim Afellay (Barcelona), Nigel de Jong (Manchester City), Hedwiges Maduro (Valencia), Stijn Schaars (AZ Alkmaar), Wesley Sneijder (Inter Milan), Kevin Strootman (Utrecht), Demy de Zeeuw (Ajax Amsterdam).

Forwards: Eljero Elia (SV Hamburg), Luuk de Jong (Twente Enschede), Dirk Kuyt (Liverpool), Robin van Persie (Arsenal), Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich), Klaas Jan Huntelaar (Schalke 04).