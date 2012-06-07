Dynamo Kiev complete Kranjcar capture

The midfielder, currently on international duty with Croatia at the European Championship, has been heavily linked with a move away from Spurs in recent months after finding first-team action hard to come by at White Hart Lane.

Kranjcar revealed on Wednesday he had reached an agreement with the Ukrainian side before the club confirmed the deal on Thursday.

"After successful negotiations, Niko Kranjcar has signed a four-year contract with Dynamo Kiev," read a statement on the club's official website.

The move brings an end to his six-year stay in England following successful stints with Portsmouth and Spurs.

"After a great first season where we made the Champions League and I played a lot of games, the last two were quite disappointing and I really wanted to play because that's what you grow up wanting to do," he told Sky Sports.

British media estimated the transfer fee was about 5.5 million pounds.

Kranjcar, who began his career with Dinamo Zagreb before joining their rivals Hajduk Split in 2005, was his country's top scorer with four goals in their Euro 2012 qualifying campaign.