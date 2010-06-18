Dynamo Kiev sign Santos striker Felipe
KIEV - Dynamo Kiev have signed 19-year-old Brazilian striker Andre Felipe from Santos in a five-year deal, the club said on their official website.
Andre helped Santos win the Paulista championship in the first part of last season.
He is Dynamo's third signing of the close season following the arrivals of Macedonian defender Goran Popov and Argentine midfielder Facundo Bertoglio.
Dynamo were runners-up in the Ukrainian championship, finishing six points behind arch rivals Shakhtar Donetsk.
