Dynamo Moscow sack coach Bozovic

The Russian Premier League club said on their website that Bozovic's assistant Sergei Silkin had been named caretaker coach.

"Winning the (Russian) Cup was one of our goals this season," Bozovic was quoted as saying by Russian media. "We didn't get the job done so it was only natural for me to go."

The Montenegrin was appointed Dynamo coach last April, replacing Andrei Kobelev after signing a three-year contract.

Bozovic, 42, becomes the second coach in Russia's top flight to lose his job in the last three days.

On Monday, Valery Karpin resigned as coach of Dynamo's city rivals Spartak after seeing his team lose four of their last five matches and drop to the bottom of the table.

Dynamo are in ninth place on seven points from five games.

Media reports said Kobelev, also 42, who had been installed as a frontrunner to take the Spartak job, could return to lead his former club.

Spartak owner Leonid Fedun said he would wait a few weeks before replacing Karpin after his team beat FK Krasnodar 2-1 to reach the Russian Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.