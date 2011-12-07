Dzeko agent rubbishes Juventus rumours

The Bosnian international made a flying start to the season, hitting six goals in City’s opening three Premier league encounters.

However, manager Roberto Mancini has opted to use Sergio Aguero and Mario Balotelli in recent weeks; leading to rumours that Dzeko could be tempted by a move to the Old Lady in January, just 12 months after arriving at the Etihad Stadium.

But the 25-year-old’s representative, Irfan Redzepagic, has rubbished claims that his client may be looking to start afresh, despite reports that former team-mate Andrea Barzagli had discussed a move to Turin with the powerful hit-man.

"I know news has been circulating that there have been telephone conversations between Dzeko and Barzagli, but it is not possible to negotiate," Redzepagic told tuttomaercatoweb.com.

"Juventus cannot negotiate and neither can Inter or AC Milan.

"Edin is happy in England and at City he has everything that he wants."

Despite an indifferent start to life in England, Dzeko has netted 13 goals in all competitions this season.

ByBen McAleer