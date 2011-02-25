Ecuador midfielder Bolanos shot in arm

Local media reported that Bolanos was shot at twice in the parking lot of a shopping mall in what appeared to be an attempted robbery but his assailants had not been identified.

LDU director Esteban Perez told a local radio station Bolanos, who helped LDU win the Libertadores Cup in 2008, was recovering in a hospital in northern Quito.

The 25-year-old, who has four caps, played for Santos and Internacional in Brazil in 2009, returning home on loan to Barcelona of Guayaquil in 2010 before rejoining LDU this year.

Paraguay forward Salvador Cabanas was shot in the head in a Mexico City bar in January 2010 in an alleged argument. He is recovering in Asuncion.