Ecuador recall Kaviedes

Coach Sixto Vizuete, who quit when Ecuador failed to qualify for the June finals in South Africa but is acting as caretaker, picked 18 players to face Mexico on May 7 in New Jersey and the Koreans on May 16 in Seoul.

Macara player Kaviedes, 32, who featured in the 2002 and 2006 World Cups but has had a career punctuated by disciplinary problems, played little part in the 2010 qualifying campaign.

World Cup veterans Ivan Hurtado, 35, and Ulises De la Cruz, 36, were also included in a squad made up of home-based players.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Marcelo Elizaga (Emelec), Alexander Dominguez (LDU Quito)

Defenders: Ivan Hurtado (Deportivo Quito), Jefferson Hurtado, Geovanny Nazareno (both Barcelona), Marcelo Fleitas (Emelec), Miguel Ibarra (Universidad Catolica), Ulises De la Cruz (LDU Quito)

Midfielders: Fernando Hidalgo, Luis Bolanos (both Barcelona), Pedro Quinonez (Emelec), Giancarlo Ramos (Deportivo Cuenca), Oswaldo Minda, Michael Arroyo (both Deportivo Quito), Michael Quinonez (El Nacional)

Forwards: Ivan Kaviedes (Macara), Edison Preciado (El Nacional), Joao Rojas (Emelec)