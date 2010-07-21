Eduardo seals Shakhtar switch

British media reported the eastern Ukrainian club had paid 6 million pounds to the Premier League club for the 27-year-old Brazilian-born forward.

Eduardo suffered a career-threatening leg break early in 2008 that sidelined him for nearly a year and he signed for Shakhtar only after passing medical tests on his left ankle. The move was announced on Shakhtar's website (shakhtar.com).

Eduardo, who scored 20 goals 67 appearances for the north London club since joining from Dinamo Zagreb in 2007, will play alongside Croatia captain Darijo Srna at Shakhtar.

