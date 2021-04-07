EFF condemns appointment of ‘racist’ Luc Eymael at Chippa United

The Economic Freedom Frighters (EFF) Eastern Cape has condemned the appointment of coach Luc Eymael at Chippa United and reiterated that the Belgian tactician will not work in their province.

The Chilli Boys announced the appointment of the controversial Belgian coach as their new club's technical advisor on Monday following the sacking of Dan Malesela as head coach.

The South African Football Association (Safa) have also publicly made their stance on Eymael clear by stating they will have him barred from coaching in South Africa but have since backtracked their statement by clearing him of the racism allegations.

Eymael was sacked as the head coach of Tanzanian giants Young Africans with immediate effect for racist behaviour after calling the club’s fans ‘illiterate and monkeys’ last year.

In a statement, the EFF Eastern Cape revealed that they will take matters into their own hands if Eymael is appointed as the new head coach of the Chilli Boys.

'The EFF Eastern Cape rejects and condemns the appointment of the racist and arrogant Luc Eymael as its new coach after the sacking of Dan 'Dans' Malesela [sic] over the weekend,' read a press statement from the EFF.

'We want to reiterate our stance that we will ensure Luc Eymael won't work in our province, he is not welcome and we don't have room for racist in this country.

'If Siviwe Mpengesi knows what's best for his team Chippa United, he will withdraw the appointment of this unrepentent racist from Belgium – a country of King Leopold, who killed black people in Africa.'