Eguavoen to stay on as Nigeria coach

The Nigerian Football Federation said on Thursday that Eguavoen, who competed for the country at the 1994 and 1998 World Cups, would be in charge for the opening 2012 African Nations Cup qualifier against Madagascar next weekend.

Eguavoen was also coach earlier this month when Nigeria lost 2-1 to South Korea in a friendly in Suwon.

Nigeria, the last African soccer power to decide on a new coach ahead of Nations Cup qualifying, are negotiating with former international Samson Siasia, the coach of their Olympic team, the federation said.

Lagerback, the Swedish coach who took charge of Nigeria's recent World Cup campaign in South Africa, turned down an offer to stay on in the job.

Nigeria have left out full-backs Taye Taiwo of Olympique Marseille and Elderson Echiejile of Braga from their squad for the match against Madagascar on Saturday, September 4 in Abuja.

A 26-man squad was picked by the federation's technical committee and sees a return for Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel who missed the World Cup through injury.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums