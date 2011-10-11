Egypt cancels Olympic tournament

An Egypt Football Association spokesman said they had been requested to withdraw as hosts by authorities concerned over a clash of dates with planned Parliamentary elections on November 28.

The eight-team tournament is due to be played from November 26-December 10, with the top-three finishers going into the men's football tournament at the London Games and the fourth-placed side playing off against an Asian country for a place at the Olympics.

The teams still in contention are Algeria, Egypt, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa and former gold medal winners Nigeria.