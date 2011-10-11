Egypt cancels Olympic tournament
By app
Security concerns have caused Egypt to cancel plans to host an eight-team tournament to decide Africa's representatives at next year's London Olympics.
An Egypt Football Association spokesman said they had been requested to withdraw as hosts by authorities concerned over a clash of dates with planned Parliamentary elections on November 28.
The eight-team tournament is due to be played from November 26-December 10, with the top-three finishers going into the men's football tournament at the London Games and the fourth-placed side playing off against an Asian country for a place at the Olympics.
The teams still in contention are Algeria, Egypt, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa and former gold medal winners Nigeria.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.