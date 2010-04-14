Egypt face charges over Algeria violence
JOHANNESBURG - Egypt will have to go before a disciplinary hearing in Zurich after an attack on the Algerian team bus before a World Cup qualifier last November.
FIFA said on Wednesday the Egypt Football Association will face charges over incidents which marred their dramatic 2-0 win over their north African rivals in their Cairo clash.
Algeria's team bus was stoned and several players had to be treated for cuts. Algeria have also qualified for this year's World Cup in South Africa.
The hearing was set for Thursday but FIFA said it had now been postponed and no new date had yet been set.
