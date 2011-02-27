Egypt seek postponement of Nations Cup qualifier

Egypt want the game, scheduled for March 26 in Johannesburg, to be put back to June because of a shutdown of their premier league programme following the riots and demonstrations that led to the toppling of president Hosni Mubarak earlier this month.

Egyptian clubs have not played league matches since early January and the federation feels their players will not have had the requisite preparation for the qualifier.

CAF said they had received a request from the Egypt Football Association and would discuss it over the next few days.

It is a key game for Egypt, who have won the last three Nations Cup finals, because they have fallen three points behind South Africa in the standings after the first two rounds of matches.

Only the group winner is guaranteed a place at the 2012 finals, co-hosted by Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.

Egypt have asked CAF to consider their situation a case of 'force majeure', which would allow them to claim a postponement because of circumstances beyond their control.