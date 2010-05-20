Eintracht Frankfurt sign striker Gekas

Gekas, who finished the season on loan at relegated Hertha Berlin, did not want to return to Leverkusen where he failed to hold down a starting spot in previous seasons.

The Greek international, who has been picked for the World Cup squad, was the top scorer in all the European zone qualifying groups with 10 goals.

"The 29-year-old has switched to Frankfurt for a fee of 1 million euros," the club said in a statement.

Eintracht chairman Heribert Bruchhagen added: "I am happy the wish of our coach (Michael Skibbe) could be fulfilled and that we signed a dangerous and experienced striker in Gekas".

Eintracht finished 10th in the 18-team German top flight last season.

Gekas was the Bundesliga top scorer in 2007 with VfL Bochum and signed for Leverkusen later that year.

Before being loaned out to Hertha he had a brief loan spell in the English Premier League with Portsmouth late last year.

Gekas, who has netted 16 goals in 38 matches for Greece, has also scored 39 goals in 99 Bundesliga games.



