El Shaarawy set to start for leaders Milan

AC Milan striker Stephan El Shaarawy is poised to start for the leaders at Parma on Saturday after Robinho hurt his calf.

Centre-back Philippe Mexes is still suspended so former Parma man Daniele Bonera is ready to step in again. Right-back Ignazio Abate is also out injured.

Second-placed Juventus, four points adrift of the champions with 11 games left, are without injured defender Andrea Barzagli for the visit to Fiorentina on Saturday.

Lazio, in third, have midfielder Matuzalem suspended for Sunday's trip to Catania, who could have defender Marco Motta back fit.

Right-back Christian Maggio is a big doubt for Napoli away to Udinese on Sunday after limping out of the Champions League last 16 defeat by Chelsea on Wednesday.

Andre Dossena, who gave away a crucial penalty at Stamford Bridge, could again come in.

Both sides are on 46 points, two behind Lazio in the Champions League qualifying-round berth.

Wesley Sneijder is expected to miss Inter Milan's home game with Atalanta on Sunday because of a thigh strain.

Seventh-placed Inter, dumped out of the Champions league by Olympique Marseille on Tuesday, are eight points behind Lazio.