Elano leaves Brazil training early

Brazil are already without midfielder Ramires, who is suspended after two yellow cards, for the match in Port Elizabeth while two more midfielders, Felipe Melo and Julio Baptista, are also doubtful through injury.

Elano, who scored in their first two games, was one of 10 players who took part in physical activities on a golf course on the outskirts of Johannesburg the day after the 3-0 win over Chile in the second round.

He left the practice about halfway through the hour-long training session and talked to team doctor Jose Luiz Runco.

Elano, who was expected to return against Chile on Monday, injured his ankle in the 3-1 win over Ivory Coast on June 20.

Felipe Melo suffered a twisted ankle in Friday's 0-0 draw with Portugal and Julio Baptista hurt his knee in the same game.

Ramires replaced Felipe Melo against Chile while Dani Alves has taken the place of Elano.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) was not immediately available to comment on the fitness of the three players.

