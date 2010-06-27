Eleven die watching match in building collapse
DAKAR - Eleven people died in northern Senegal as the building in which they had gathered to watch a World Cup tie collapsed, the state agency APS said on Sunday.
The accident happened after the Uruguay-South Korea match on Saturday in the town of Matam 670 km (420 miles) north of the capital Dakar.
APS quoted an emergency services official as saying two other people had been wounded in the collapse.
Senegal did not reach the finals of the World Cup in South Africa but the tournament is closely followed by football fans, many of whom do not have televisions and so watch matches in impromptu gatherings.
