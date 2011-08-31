Elia joins Juventus on four-year deal
BERLIN - Dutch international Eljero Elia has joined Italy's Juventus on a four-year contract after two season at Hamburg SV, the German club said on Wednesday.
"Elia's transfer to Juventus is complete," Hamburg said on their website.
"The 24-year-old signed a four-year contract according to the Italian club."
Winger Elia joined Hamburg in 2009 from Twente Enschede, playing 52 league matches for the club and scoring seven goals.
