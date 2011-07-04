Elizaga ensures Ecuador frustrate Paraguay

The result left the group goalless after a similar result in holders Brazil's opening match against Venezuela in La Plata.

Argentine-born Elizaga dived to push away Roque Santa Cruz's header from Marcelo Estigarribia's left cross midway through the second half.

Midfielder Edgar Barreto had an excellent chance for Paraguay early in the match right in front of goal from another left cross by the dangerous Estigarribia but Elizaga pushed his close-range shot over the bar.

Elizaga then saved at the base of the post from midfielder Nestor Ortigoza before Ecuadro carved out their first good chance close to the half hour.

Striker Christian Benitez jinked his way past several defenders into the box and looked set to beat Justo Villar but the Paraguay keeper got his foot to the ball and deflected it.

There were also near misses for Ecuador from midfielders Segundo Castillo and Walter Ayovi and striker Felipe Caicedo.