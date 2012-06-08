Elm the elder makes move to AZ Alkmaar

The Sweden international has agreed to link up with the Eredivisie outfit after running down his contract with Heerenveen.

The 26-year-old believes now is the time to undertake a new challenge is his career and his hoping to convince his younger sibling to remain at the club despite Premier League interest.

"AZ gave me and my family the right feeling," Elm told AZ's official website. "I had several offers to play in other countries, but we are all happy in the Netherlands.

"We speak the language and know what life is about here. It looks like Sweden in many ways and having the right feeling played a major role for us.

"Will I try to persuade Rasmus to stay longer at AZ? I will try. It would be great if he did. We have played together in midfield before, Rasmus as a playmaking midfielder and myself as a box-to-box player.

"At Heerenveen I have also played as an attacker and as a central defender. I can do everything."