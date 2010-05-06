Emery extends Valencia contract
By app
MADRID - Valencia coach Unai Emery has decided to accept an offer from the La Liga club to stay on after his contract expires at the end of the season.
Emery, 38, has led Valencia to third place and an automatic place in next season's Champions League although they are 24 points behind second-placed Real Madrid with two matches left.
"I am very grateful for the appreciation shown for our work and for the fact that we are staying on," Emery said at a news conference. Neither he nor the club gave any details of the length of the contract extension.
