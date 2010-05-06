Emery extends Valencia contract

Emery, 38, has led Valencia to third place and an automatic place in next season's Champions League although they are 24 points behind second-placed Real Madrid with two matches left.

"I am very grateful for the appreciation shown for our work and for the fact that we are staying on," Emery said at a news conference. Neither he nor the club gave any details of the length of the contract extension.

