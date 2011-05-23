Emery extends Valencia contract
By app
MADRID - Valencia coach Unai Emery has agreed to extend his contract by one year until the end of June 2012 after guiding the La Liga club into next season's Champions League.
Valencia finished third for a second successive season, clinching an automatic qualification spot in Europe's elite club competition.
"Unai has demonstrated his worth and qualifying directly for the Champions League has great merit for all," the club's president, Manuel Llorent, said on their website.
