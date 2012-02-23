England and Spain appeal to Lavezzi

The Argentina international was in domineering form for the Serie A side on Tuesday evening, bagging a brace to help his side sink Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 encounter.

Such performances have seen his stock rise rapidly over the past 18 months, with the Blues, along with Manchester City, known admirers of the 26-year-old.

While Lavezzi conceded he could be interested in a move to England or Spain in the future, he reiterated how happy he currently is playing for the Champions League debutants.



"I like [La] Liga where there are a lot of strong players, and I particularly admire [Lionel] Messi," the 26-year-old told Eurosport.

"But the Premier League is beautiful too. These are two interesting championships, where every player wants to play sooner or later.

"It's the beauty of our job that we can discover different cultures and countries.

"For example, I don't speak English, but one day I'd like to learn it."