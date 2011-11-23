England to begin 2014 campaign in Moldova

The Three Lions, who will also face Euro 2012 hosts Poland and Ukraine, as well as Montenegro and San Marino, begin their road to Brazil on September 7 2012.

England also commenced their qualifying campaign for the 1998 World Cup away to Moldova in September 1996, with David Beckham making his international debut in a 3-0 victory for Glenn Hoddle's side thanks to goals from Nicky Barmby, Paul Gascoigne and Alan Shearer.

Home fixtures follow against Ukraine and San Marino, with Wembley also the setting for the Three Lions' final two qualifiers as they host Montenegro and Poland in October 2013.

Fixtures in full:

Friday September 7 2012: Moldova v England

Tuesday September 11 2012: England v Ukraine

Friday October 12 2012: England v San Marino

Tuesday October 16 2012: Poland v England

Friday March 22 2013: San Marino v England

Tuesday March 26 2013: Montenegro v England

Friday September 6 2013: England v Moldova

Tuesday September 10 2013: Ukraine v England

Friday October 11 2013: England v Montenegro

Tuesday October 15 2013: England v Poland