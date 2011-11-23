England to begin 2014 campaign in Moldova
By Gregg Davies
England will begin their qualifying campaign for the 2014 World Cup in Moldova, after the fixture schedule was announced on Wednesday.
The Three Lions, who will also face Euro 2012 hosts Poland and Ukraine, as well as Montenegro and San Marino, begin their road to Brazil on September 7 2012.
England also commenced their qualifying campaign for the 1998 World Cup away to Moldova in September 1996, with David Beckham making his international debut in a 3-0 victory for Glenn Hoddle's side thanks to goals from Nicky Barmby, Paul Gascoigne and Alan Shearer.
Home fixtures follow against Ukraine and San Marino, with Wembley also the setting for the Three Lions' final two qualifiers as they host Montenegro and Poland in October 2013.
Fixtures in full:
Friday September 7 2012: Moldova v England
Tuesday September 11 2012: England v Ukraine
Friday October 12 2012: England v San Marino
Tuesday October 16 2012: Poland v England
Friday March 22 2013: San Marino v England
Tuesday March 26 2013: Montenegro v England
Friday September 6 2013: England v Moldova
Tuesday September 10 2013: Ukraine v England
Friday October 11 2013: England v Montenegro
Tuesday October 15 2013: England v Poland
