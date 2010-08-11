England call up uncapped Loach and Fielding
By app
LONDON - England have called two unheralded goalkeepers into their squad for Wednesday's friendly at home to Hungary after Birmingham City's Ben Foster pulled out with a back injury.
Under-21 international keepers Frank Fielding of Blackburn Rovers and Scott Loach of Championship side Watford have been drafted in as backup for Manchester City's Joe Hart, the Football Association said on its website on Tuesday.
Blackburn's first-choice keeper Paul Robinson was also named in the squad at the weekend but almost immediately announced his retirement from international soccer.
Sunderland striker Darren Bent has also been forced out of Wednesday's squad with a back injury.
