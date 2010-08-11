England call up uncapped Loach and Fielding

Under-21 international keepers Frank Fielding of Blackburn Rovers and Scott Loach of Championship side Watford have been drafted in as backup for Manchester City's Joe Hart, the Football Association said on its website on Tuesday.

Blackburn's first-choice keeper Paul Robinson was also named in the squad at the weekend but almost immediately announced his retirement from international soccer.

Sunderland striker Darren Bent has also been forced out of Wednesday's squad with a back injury.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook