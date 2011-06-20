England crash out of under-21 tournament

Striker Danny Welbeck looked to have headed England into the semi-finals when he powered home a cross from Daniel Sturridge 11 minutes from time but substitute Jan Chramosta equalised for the Czechs in the 89th minute.

A draw would have been enough for the Czechs but as England poured forward in search of a winner Chramosta turned provider, setting up Tomas Pekhart for a simple finish into an empty net to seal a 2-1 win for his side.

The reward for the Czechs is a semi-final meeting with Switzerland on Wednesday, while Spain, who comfortably beat Ukraine courtesy of two goals from Mata and one by Adrian, will face Belarus on the same day.