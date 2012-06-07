England match tickets plummet in price

England are usually one of the best supported nations at major tournaments but a recent change of coach and a series of injuries are likely to have dampened enthusiasm.

Prices for Monday's Group D opener against France have now dropped to under 40 euros each. Tickets for the group matches against Sweden and Ukraine are even cheaper, Seatwave said.

It is not just England affected. Tickets for the big Group B clash between rivals Netherlands and Germany are on sale for just 19 euros despite a face value price starting at 30 euros.

Prices for Spain's matches are holding up much better.