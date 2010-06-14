England quiet on King
By app
RUSTENBURG - Ledley King's future in the World Cup will be revealed by the England camp later on Monday, the Football Association said.
The central defender was withdrawn halfway through England's opening Group C 1-1 draw with the United States on Saturday with a groin injury.
British media reports speculated that King had been ruled out of the tournament but a spokesman refused to confirm them. "There is nothing to say but there will be an injury update later today (Monday)," he said.
England's next match is on Friday against Algeria in Cape Town.
