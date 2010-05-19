England results from last two years
By app
May 19 (Reuters) - England results from the last two years ahead of the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:
WCQ: World Cup qualifier: FR: Friendly
FR 28.05.08
England 2 United States 0
In London
Scorers: John Terry 38, Steven Gerrard 59
- -
FR 01.06.08
Trinidad and Tobago 0 England 3
In Port of Spain
Scorers: Gareth Barry 12, Jermain Defoe 16, 49
- -
FR 20.08.08
England 2 Czech Republic 2
In London
Scorers:
England: Wes Brown 45, Joe Cole 90
Czech Republic: Milan Baros 22, Marek Jankulovski 48
- -
WCQ 06.09.08
Andorra 0 England 2
In Barcelona
Scorers: Joe Cole 48, 55
- -
WCQ 10.09.08
Croatia 1 England 4
In Zagreb
Scorers:
Croatia: Mario Mandzukic 78
England: Theo Walcott 26, 59, 82, Wayne Rooney 63
- -
WCQ 11.10.08
England 5 Kazakhstan 1
In London
Scorers:
England: Rio Ferdinand 52, Alexandr Kuchma 64og, Wayne
Rooney 76, 86, Jermain Defoe 90
Kazakhstan: Zhambyl Kukeyev 68
- -
WCQ 15.10.08
Belarus 1 England 3
In Minsk
Scorers:
Belarus: Pavel Sitko 28
England: Steven Gerrard 11, Wayne Rooney 50, 75
- -
FR 19.11.08
Germany 1 England 2
In Berlin
Scorers:
Germany: Patrick Helmes 63
England: Matthew Upson 24, John Terry 84
- -
FR 11.02.09
Spain 2 England 0
In Seville
Scorers: David Villa 36, Fernando Llorente 82
- -
FR 28.03.09
England
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.