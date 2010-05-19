Trending

England results from last two years

May 19 (Reuters) - England results from the last two years ahead of the World Cup finals in South Africa from June 11 to July 11:

WCQ: World Cup qualifier: FR: Friendly

FR 28.05.08

England 2 United States 0

In London

Scorers: John Terry 38, Steven Gerrard 59

- -

FR 01.06.08

Trinidad and Tobago 0 England 3

In Port of Spain

Scorers: Gareth Barry 12, Jermain Defoe 16, 49

- -

FR 20.08.08

England 2 Czech Republic 2

In London

Scorers:

England: Wes Brown 45, Joe Cole 90

Czech Republic: Milan Baros 22, Marek Jankulovski 48

- -

WCQ 06.09.08

Andorra 0 England 2

In Barcelona

Scorers: Joe Cole 48, 55

- -

WCQ 10.09.08

Croatia 1 England 4

In Zagreb

Scorers:

Croatia: Mario Mandzukic 78

England: Theo Walcott 26, 59, 82, Wayne Rooney 63

- -

WCQ 11.10.08

England 5 Kazakhstan 1

In London

Scorers:

England: Rio Ferdinand 52, Alexandr Kuchma 64og, Wayne

Rooney 76, 86, Jermain Defoe 90

Kazakhstan: Zhambyl Kukeyev 68

- -

WCQ 15.10.08

Belarus 1 England 3

In Minsk

Scorers:

Belarus: Pavel Sitko 28

England: Steven Gerrard 11, Wayne Rooney 50, 75

- -

FR 19.11.08

Germany 1 England 2

In Berlin

Scorers:

Germany: Patrick Helmes 63

England: Matthew Upson 24, John Terry 84

- -

FR 11.02.09

Spain 2 England 0

In Seville

Scorers: David Villa 36, Fernando Llorente 82

- -

FR 28.03.09

England