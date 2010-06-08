England's road to South Africa, in Lego-vision
England's road to South Africa has been rendered in Lego animation – as a survey reveals the fans' favourite goals during World Cup qualification.
The video, produced in conjunction with animation boffins Boleg Brothers. amusingly looks back over the successful qualification campaign of Fabio Capello's men.
Meanwhile, the research indicates that each of Theo Walcott's three goals in Zagreb make it into England's top five qualifying goals, with two efforts from talisman Wayne Rooney, both against Croatia, completing the quintet.
The top five are:
1. Theo Walcott v Croatia A, 10 Sep 08
2. Theo Walcott v Croatia A, 10 Sep 08
3. Wayne Rooney v Croatia A, 10 Sep 08
4. Wayne Rooney v Croatia H, 6 Sep 09
5. Theo Walcott v Croatia A, 10 Sep 08
