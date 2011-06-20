Enrique finally appointed Roma coach

The former Spain midfielder was pictured earlier this month on the Serie A club's website wearing a Roma T-shirt but bureaucracy held up the official announcement.

In a statement, the club said Luis Enrique would receive a gross salary of 2.9 million euros in 2011/12 and 3.1 million euros the following season, with possible bonuses on top.

The 41-year-old, who played for Real Madrid and Barcelona, has previously worked as coach of Barcelona's B team.

Roma, who finished sixth last season under new Catania coach Vincenzo Montella, are in the process of being bought by an American consortium.