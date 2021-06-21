Erasmus: I need to focus and work towards the next season

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Kermit Erasmus says he is focusing on becoming more 'consistent and being injury-free' for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

The 30-year-old joined Sundowns from Cape Town City last season and failed to produce the same form at his new club due to numerous injuries throughout the season.

The Bafana Bafana striker could only manage to find the back of the net six times and assisted a further seven from 26 appearances across all competitions last season.

Although he failed to hit his personal target of reaching 30 goals, Erasmus remains determined to turn his form around during the new campaign.

'In the first few games of the season, things were good, I just didn't get to the 30 goals. If people consider me as a failure, so be it. I am not shamed to say that I failed,' Erasmus told the media.

'You have to be honest, you have to look how the season went and if I played all the games or not. Yes, people can be critical about it, I am critical myself about it, so there is no need for people's criticism.

'So, I need to focus and work towards the next season. There is always opportunity to try and do it again. That's the beauty of life and football.'

Erasmus went on to congratulate the efforts of SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler, who walked away with the Golden Boot award after bagging 16 goals during the 2020-21 DStv Premiership season.

'I think you can't deny quality, if somebody has quality to produce the goods, the only thing that can stop you is injury. Congratulations to Brad [Grobler],' he added.

'That shows with consistency, playing regularly and being injury-free, what a difference it can make as an individual, and hopefully that could be something I can focus on in the new season when I come back [for pre-season].'