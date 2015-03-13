Eredivisie: Vitesse 3 AZ 1

Chelsea loanee Bertrand Traore's fifth goal in six games put the hosts ahead after seven minutes, only for Steven Berghuis to level almost immediately.

Marko Vejinovic's 73rd-minute penalty restored Vitesse's advantage and Jan-Arie van der Heijden rounded off the scoring in stoppage-time.

AZ stay fourth, while Vitesse climb to fifth - three points behind their opponents and four off third spot, which offers automatic qualification for the UEFA Europa League.