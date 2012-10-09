Eriksen flattered by reported Liverpool interest

The highly-rated midfielder, 20, helped the Dutch giants to their second Eredivisie title in succession last season after being named the 2011 Danish Footballer of the Year.

Eriksen's rise to prominence has reportedly attracted the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal – and the youngster is grateful for the attention.

"It is very cool that the focus is from one of the big clubs [Liverpool]," he told Tipsbladet.dk. "It is very special, but I have not really thought about a club transfer in any way."

Eriksen's contract is set to expire with Ajax in summer 2014 but the talented midfielder has not yet given thought to his future beyond that.

"We do not know yet,” he said. “It really depends on the season and how it all looks like in the summer."

By Joe Brewin