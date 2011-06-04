Eriksen on target as Denmark defeat Iceland

Portugal are top of Group H with 10 points from five games, ahead of Denmark and Norway on goal difference.

The Danes wasted two early chances to score against Iceland who were bidding for a first victory over their Nordic rivals.

Striker Nicklas Bendtner shot wide and defender Simon Poulsen broke into the penalty box only to fire his effort straight at keeper Stefan Magnusson.

Iceland started pressing either side of half-time but they were rocked when substitute Lasse Schone put the visitors in front against the run of play in the 60th minute.

Eriksen then made it 2-0 when he took a pass from Dennis Rommedahl in the 75th minute and fired the ball home from the edge of the box.

Eidur Gudjohnsen and Heidar Helguson went close several times for Iceland but could not find a way past Thomas Sorensen in goal.