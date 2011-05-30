Erwin Koeman named new Utrecht coach
ROTTERDAM - Utrecht have appointed Erwin Koeman as coach on a one-year contract, the Dutch top-flight club said on Monday.
Erwin, older brother of Ronald, will replace Ton du Chatinier who was sacked after the team finished ninth this season.
Former Dutch international Erwin has previously had spells as coach of Hungary, Feyenoord and RKC Waalwijk.
