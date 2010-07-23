Erwin Koeman sacked as Hungary boss
By app
BUDAPEST - The Hungarian Football Association (HFA) has terminated Erwin Koeman's contract as coach of the national team and named Sandor Egervari as his replacement, new HFA President Sandor Csanyi said on Friday.
Koeman was appointed in May 2008 and after beating Greece 3-2 on his debut, the team failed to qualify for the 2010 World Cup finals. Winless in their last four matches, Koeman's last game in charge was a 6-1 defeat against Netherlands in June.
Egervari, 60, led Hungary to a bronze medal at the Under-20 World Cup in Egypt last year.
He said his task was to guide Hungary, which has not qualified for a major tournament since the 1986 Mexico World Cup, to Brazil for 2014.
"Our goal is to build a new team based on the heroes of the 2009 under-20 team," Egervari told reporters.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.